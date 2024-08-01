Baby crawls to victory at EGO Outdoor Power Equipment Chicago Bears training camp

Baby Micah crawls his way to victoryin the annual Advocate Health Care Baby Bear Crawl at Halas Hall. (Photo provided by Advocate Health Care)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears training camp took an adorable turn July 27 as nine babies crawled their way across the field in the Walter Payton Center at Halas Hall for the annual Advocate Health Care Baby Bear Crawl race.

Decked in Bears gear, the pint-sized racers used their speed and agility to inch their way across the field. Parents, Advocate Health Care teammates and Bears staff were on the field to cheer on the little ones. Parents also were given teddy bears help coax their babies across the finish line.

Baby Micah crawled his way to victory, receiving cheers and applause from fans on the field. Coming in second place was baby Kyler and baby Desmond took third place.

For his first-place finish, Micah and his family received four preseason tickets, a football signed by wide receiver DJ Moore, a $25 Jewel-Osco gift card, a $25 Dunkin’ gift card, a Bears backpack, stickers and a Baby Bears kit.

Second place secured baby Tyler a football signed by tight end Cole Kmet, a $25 Dunkin’ gift card, stickers and a Baby Bears kit.

Baby Desmond received a football signed by defensive back Kyler Gordon, a $25 Dunkin’ gift card, stickers and a Baby Bears kit.

All families who participated received a Baby Bears bib and “Proud 2024 Baby Bear Crawl Parent” T-shirts.