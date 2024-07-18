Active dog seeks family for new adventures

Valkyrie is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for July 18, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Valkyrie says, “I am full of life and love and just need an active family whose world doesn’t revolve in being glued to their electronic devices. We can have fun playing fetch or going for long walks to explore the neighborhood or even go hiking. Let’s discover the world around us, have fun and forget all about work, school and the hectic life!”

Valkryie is about 7 months old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.