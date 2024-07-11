Young cat ready to spice up lives of forever family

Cilantro is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for July 11, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Cilantro says, “My eyes were asking so many questions. Why am I here? Am I safe? What will happen next? I quickly realized that I didn’t have to worry anymore.

“I am an affectionate cat and while I love to lounge, I also have quite a playful side, so don’t forget to grab a dangling toy in order to have fun together. I get along well with my feline buddies, so I also enjoy play time with them and I am always willing to share a kitty bed with them.”

Cilantro is about a year old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.