Rare male dilute calico cat looking for ‘purr-fect’ home

Olivette is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for May 23, 2024. (Photo by Dominque Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Olivette says, “OK, let’s clear up my name. Dilute calico cats are female cats with the one exception in whatever million. So, yes, you guessed it, where I came from they said we have this sweet female cat and so Save-A-Pet prepared my file ... only to find out at my arrival that I was a boy.

“With this out of the way, let me tell you a few things about me. I am the purr-master, I talk and I won’t stand still until someone starts petting me. My colorings are unique, but my personality wins everyone and this is what counts.”

Olivette is about 6 months old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.