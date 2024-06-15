Round Lake Beach man dies 2 weeks after Gurnee crash

GURNEE -- A Round Lake Beach man who was involved in a serious crash May 23 in Gurnee has died of his injuries, police said.

About 7:20 p.m. May 23, the Gurnee Police and Gurnee Fire Departments responded to the area of Grand Avenue and Spruce Street for a vehicle crash involving a Toyota SUV and a motorcycle, according to a news release. They found the operator of the motorcycle, a 57-year-old Round Lake Beach man, unresponsive with serious injuries. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Based on the seriousness of the crash, the Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) of Lake County was requested to assist with the investigation. The initial investigation determined that the Toyota was traveling east on Grand Avenue and tried to turn left into a parking lot on the north side of the street after passing Dilley’s Road when the Toyota struck the motorcycle, which was traveling west on Grand Avenue in the far-right lane, according to the release.

On June 9, the Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified by staff at Advocate Condell Medical Center that, despite care and treatment, the operator of the motorcycle had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in the Intensive Care Unit.

The deceased has been identified as 57-year-old Frank Rodriguez, of Round Lake Beach. Preliminary coroner’s investigation, including a review of medical records, indicate that Rodriguez died from blunt force injuries suffered as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Gurnee Police Department and MCAT.