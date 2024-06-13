Two Advocate Health Care hospitals named among best for maternity care

LIBERTYVILLE – Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington are two of six Advocate Health Care hospitals nationally recognized as leaders in advancing maternity and postpartum care by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The distinction reflects the safe, high-quality care parents and their newborns can expect from the compassionate physicians, nurses and teammates, according to a news release.

“Our dedicated group of experts understand the importance of supporting expectant parents through one of the most memorable moments in their lives,” said Dr. Ann Windsor, vice president of the women’s health service line at Advocate Health Care. “This prestigious honor is a testament to our commitment to providing safe, high-quality care where parents can feel empowered and well-informed.”

Advocate Health Care’s hospitals emerged among the top performers in the country after excelling in three key areas: patient satisfaction, performance data and surveys.

In addition to Advocate Condell and Advocate Good Shepherd, the four other Advocate Health Care hospitals on America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2024 list are Advocate Christ Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Advocate Health Care hospitals offer comprehensive services for new and expecting parents, including state-of-the-art birthing suites, on-site lactation consultants and classes, support groups for families and more.