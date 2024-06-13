Village of Wauconda teams up with Visit Lake County

Visit Lake County, the destination marketing organization for Lake County, has announced its latest community partnership with the Village of Wauconda to enhance tourism opportunities and foster community growth throughout the region. (Photo provided by Visit Lake County)

GURNEE – Visit Lake County, the destination marketing organization for Lake County, announced its latest community partnership with the village of Wauconda to enhance tourism opportunities and foster community growth throughout the region.

Wauconda stands out with its blend of small-town charm and contemporary appeal. From the serene waters of Bangs Lake to businesses such as Lindy’s Landing and SLYCE Coal-fired Pizza, Wauconda offers a mix of relaxation and excitement for visitors of all ages.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Wauconda as our newest community partner,” Visit Lake County President Maureen Riedy said in a news release. “Wauconda’s dynamic energy and commitment to showcasing our region make them an invaluable addition to our network. Together, we look forward to unlocking new opportunities for economic growth and cultural enrichment while providing unforgettable experiences for residents and visitors.”

By partnering with Visit Lake County, Wauconda gains access to extensive resources and promotional support to boost tourism and elevate the local economy. Visit Lake County drives the tourism economy with $1.8 billion in visitor spending, creating more than 15,000 jobs and generating an average spend of $570 per travel party. Through targeted marketing initiatives, collaborative events and enhanced digital visibility, Wauconda can showcase its unique attractions, lakeside setting and foster deeper connections with travelers.

Wauconda, which is “The Village with the View,” becomes Visit Lake County’s 17th partner, joining other community partners such as the villages of Antioch, Deerfield, Fox Lake, Grayslake, Gurnee, Lake Zurich, Libertyville, Lincolnshire, Long Grove, Mundelein, Vernon Hills and the cities of Highland Park, Waukegan and Zion. Visit Lake County is the destination marketing organization championing tourism for Lake County. The alliance is composed of community partners along with 200 industry partners, including hotels, attractions and hospitality-related businesses, all recognizing the powerful economic impact of tourism.

For more information about Wauconda and other exciting destinations in Lake County, visit VisitLakeCounty.org and Wauconda-Il.gov.