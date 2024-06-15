Sheriff’s deputies, Mundelein police officers de-escalate violent situation

MUNDELEIN -- Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and Mundelein police officers deescalated a tense situation involving an armed man.

About 9:55 a.m. June 11, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 26200 block of North Route 83, an unincorporated near Mundelein, for a report of a man armed with a knife threatening neighbors, according to a news release.

Police say the man went to a neighbor’s house and began shouting and stabbing the neighbor’s door with a knife.

As sheriff’s deputies arrived, the man, Luis Maganda-Chino, 40, of the same block, retreated into his home. Mundelein officers arrived to assist and also provided Spanish translation, as Maganda-Chino is primarily a Spanish speaker, according to the release.

Sheriff’s deputies and Mundelein officers continued communicating with the man for over an hour. Eventually, he was persuaded to leave his home and surrender.

Maganda-Chino, who had an active arrest warrant for violating an order of protection, was taken into custody without further incident. Sheriff’s deputies seized several knives at the scene, according to the release.

Maganda-Chino was taken to the Lake County Jail. In addition to the arrest warrant, he was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

“Yet again, our staff utilized patience, time, and de-escalation techniques to bring a violent situation to a safe resolution, without the need to use force,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the release. “Great job to everyone involved in this incident, from our sheriff’s emergency telecommunicators to our deputies who responded. Thank you to Mundelein Police Department for their response and assistance.”