Heritage Church completes new expansion

On May 5, Heritage Church is celebrating the grand opening of its new auditorium and kids’ spaces. (Photo provided by Heritage Church)

LAKE ZURICH – Heritage Church in Lake Zurich is celebrating the grand opening of its new auditorium and kids’ spaces May 5.

Lake Zurich residents and those in surrounding communities are invited to experience a weekend service designed for kids and adults, free hot dogs, drinks and hand-popped kettle corn and giveaways for all in attendance.

The service will be at 10 a.m. at Heritage Church, 255 N. Quentin Road in Lake Zurich.

A community-focused, multi-site church in the northwest suburbs, Heritage Church has been home to hundreds of families and has a long-standing reputation for serving and investing in its communities.

The grand opening will celebrate the expansion of a newly constructed 1,000-seat auditorium, lobby, cafe and newly expanded kids’ spaces.

Heritage Church has a vibrant kids ministry that serves hundreds of families each week through interactive and age-appropriate services. In 2019, it launched a ministry for children with special needs and their families. The expansion will increase the size of the area and the resources available to these children and their families.

Since 2016, Heritage Church has passionately pursued its mission of helping people find and follow Jesus through programs and ministries for families and individuals of all ages.

Families gather for services and grow their faith weekly through small groups and events. Whether you are just curious, spiritually restless or a veteran of the faith, you are welcome.

More information about Heritage Church is at heritagechurch.cc and on their social media profiles on Facebook and Instagram.