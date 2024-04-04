Sheriff’s deputies to be on lookout for distracted driving

WAUKEGAN – In recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts across the state.

Throughout April, motorists can expect increased patrols looking for texting and driving and other traffic violations, according to a news release.

Between 2012 and 2021, about 32,000 lives were lost in crashes involving distracted drivers. Everyone has the potential for distracted driving crashes, but those between the ages of 16 and 24 are especially at risk.

If you need to text, pull over to a safe location, or if you have a passenger, consider appointing a “designated texter.” Whatever the solution, don’t text and drive.

In Illinois, using your phone in anything other than hands-free mode is dangerous and illegal. Motorists under the age of 19 may not use a phone at all while driving.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.