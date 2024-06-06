Fun-loving kitten hopes to be part of package deal with sister

Pax is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for June 6, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Pax says, “Ready to have some fun? Are you ready to have some fun? Come on, I can’t hear you. I am all fun, especially with my partner in crime, my sister Posie. We are always ready for play time and if we are tired, we cuddle up together in a corner that you may, at first, think, hey, there is a cat with more than one head.

“Don’t forget the second adoption fee is 50% off. I’m also quite a purrer and if you are doing the dishes, I’ll jump on the counter, put my paws on your shoulder and rub my face against yours.

“My sister and I are both at the PetSmart in Kildeer on Route 12.”

Pax is about 7 months old, neutered, up to date on routine shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.