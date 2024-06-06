Looking for a job? These events may help you land your next position

WAUKEGAN – The Job Center of Lake County announces the following events in June:

YouthBuild Lake County’s Career Expo: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 7 at 2303 Kemble Ave., North Chicago. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to meet with employers from a variety of industries and potentially secure your next job. Employers will be hiring for internships, part-time and full-time positions.

Hire Round Lake Beach Job Fair: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12 (10:30 a.m. access for veterans), Round Lake Beach Civic Center, 2007 N. Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Are you ready to take the next step in your career? Join us at the Round Lake Beach Civic Center Job Fair. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to meet with employers, connect with industry leaders, discover new career paths and potentially walk away with a job offer in hand.

Resource and Job Fair: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at North Chicago Community Hub, 1850 Lewis Ave., North Chicago. This event will include community resources including food, housing, digital literacy, training and careers. Bring your resume to chat with staffing agencies about job opportunities.

For more information, visit https://www.lakecountyil.gov/4927/Job-Center-of-Lake-County