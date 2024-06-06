Classic Cinemas expands Fox Lake location

FOX LAKE – Classic Cinemas rolls out the red carpet and invites residents of Lake and McHenry counties to an unparalleled movie-going experience and the grand opening of four brand-new auditoriums at the Fox Lake location, according to a news release.

Two of the additions will feature a premium XQ offering, which transports guests into the ultimate luxury cinema experience. Sink into a plush power, heated recliner with a separate adjustable headrest surrounded by the latest technology, including ultra-high contrast, crystal clear RGB Laser projection, DTS:X 20+ channel immersive sound and more.

The premium screens will allow the theater to bring Fox Lake guests early access to some of Hollywood’s biggest film releases.

Doors reopen at 5 p.m. June 12 with a ribbon-cutting with Classic Cinemas CEO Chris Johnson and Fox Lake Mayor Donny Schmit. Grab a free popcorn and soft drink, ICEEs or an adult beverage and test the ultimate in “affordable luxury.”

More enhancements are planned throughout the year, including a refreshed lobby with a new entrance.

Classic Cinemas is a family-owned theater chain serving the Fox Lake community since 1995.

“The village of Fox Lake is excited to see the expansion of Classic Cinemas alongside the development of our new Lakefront Park,” Schmit said in the release. “These locations complement one another and will create unique entertainment destinations for residents and visitors alike, all while boosting our local economy.”

From free refills on popcorn, soft drinks and ICEEs to an unbeatable $6 Tuesday deal, Classic Cinemas is always striving to make guests’ visits exceptional, affordable and unforgettable, according to the release.