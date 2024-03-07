Grayslake Historical Society to present ‘Grayslake Post Office Scandals’

Signed, sealed, and delivered! The Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum is pleased to announce the opening of its latest exhibit, “Postmarked: Grayslake 60030.” (Photo provided by the Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum)

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society will present “Grayslake Post Office Scandals” at 7 p.m. March 13 at the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake.

In 1908, Grayslake postmistress Annabelle Whitmore was dismissed and arrested because of mail tampering accusations brought by Congregational Church minister Charles Havener.

That same year, Joseph Schlosser moved his mail-based matrimonial agency to Grayslake, where in time it was linked to several murders.

Society member Jane Trump will share both stories.

Attendees also can visit the recently opened “Postmarked Grayslake 60030″ exhibit.