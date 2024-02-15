New chiropractic center opens in Round Lake Beach

ROUND LAKE BEACH – According to WebMD, 31% of Americans are experiencing back pain right now and about 80% will experience back pain in their lifetime.

The Joint Chiropractic is helping to lower those alarming statistics in the Round Lake Beach community. Located at 702 E. Rollins Road, the new office is the first location in the city and the 900th plus location nationally.

Americans are spending more time seated than ever before, wreaking havoc on their spines. The Joint Chiropractic, the nation’s largest provider of chiropractic care, is having a grand opening through March 31. It includes a free consultation, exam and adjustment for new patients by texting RLBEACH to 56468. After March 31, new patients get an initial visit for $29, which includes the consultation, exam and adjustment.

“Working from home the last three years has led to an increase in back and neck pain, as well as a decrease in exercise and an increase in stress,” said Dr. Mario Garcia of The Joint Chiropractic in Round Lake Beach. “Most people have less than optimal ergonomic conditions at home and the result is a population of people in need of a solution for pain.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said only about 25% of Americans are getting their recommended daily exercise. Less movement leads to an increased risk to a person’s health and wellness and weaker muscles. Weakened back muscles cannot adequately support the spine. A sedentary lifestyle has been linked to weight gain, weaker bones, increased risk of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, and increased inflammation.

Garcia said those who find themselves sitting excessively should keep these tips in mind:

• Sit at a desk or at the kitchen table to put emphasis on your posture and sit up straight.

• Set a reminder to get up throughout the day and move.

• If you find yourself experiencing ongoing back or neck pain or chronic pain because of poor posture, it might be time to seek chiropractic care.

Millions of Americans have found relief from pain with the benefits of chiropractic’s natural, drug-free approach to health care, according to the news release. The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no appointments, no insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

For information on The Joint Chiropractic or to find a chiropractor, visit thejoint.com. To learn more about a first visit at The Joint, go to thejoint.com/what-to-expect.