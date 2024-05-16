Lake County Forest Preserves beer garden opens on weekends

Fire pits are available for use along the lakefront near the Beer Garden at Independence Grove. (Courtesy of the Lake County Forest Preserves)

LIBERTYVILLE – The Beer Garden at Independence Grove, which features scenic views and craft brews, reopened for the season.

The venue at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville has local craft brews on tap and in cans, wines and hard ciders, non-alcoholic beverages and packaged snacks.

Lakeside seating is available at the family-friendly picturesque setting. Fire pits and free firewood (first-come, first-served basis) are available for use along the lakefront. S’mores kits can be bought.

Beer flights and tastings are in the lineup.

The Beer Garden at Independence Grove again is offering its seasonal menu through Untappd, a geosocial networking service used through a mobile app. Menus are updated weekly on the app and users can receive notifications and check out a calendar of events.

“The Beer Garden has truly become a beloved spot,” Angelo Kyle, president of the Lake County Forest Preserves, said in a news release. “It offers families a unique recreational experience and a wonderful chance to enjoy time spent in nature as the weather turns warmer.”

Hours are 1 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Hours are tentative pending staffing levels and weather.

The Beer Garden will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.

Beginning May 28, the Beer Garden also will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Celebrate Lake County’s vibrant brewery scene at the inaugural Brews & Views from 4 to 8 p.m. May 31. Participants can buy a $20 punch card to try 10 brews, each served in a 3.5-ounce pour, as well as an appetizer. Local breweries include 9th Hour Brewing Co., Glunz Family Winery, Harbor Brewing Co., Liquid Love Brewing Co., Mickey Finn’s Brewing, Phase Three Brewing Co., Ravinia Brewing and Roaring Table Brewing. Nonalcoholic options and food will be available to buy. All ages are welcome at the Beer Garden but tastings are for adults 21 and older.

Parking at Independence Grove is free for Lake County residents. Nonresidents are charged per car from spring to fall. The fee is $6 Monday through Thursday and $12 Friday through Sunday and holidays. After Labor Day, parking fees are collected only on weekends.

With the exception of service animals, dogs, horses and other pets are not permitted at Independence Grove.

The Beer Garden can be reserved for special events such as birthday parties, reunions, picnics, corporate retreats and other celebrations. Available to rent late spring through late fall, the Beer Garden features semiprivate and full buy-out options and plenty of lakeside seating. To reserve the space for an event, fill out an event inquiry form or call 847-968-3473. For catering arrangements, contact Relish Events at Independence Grove at 847-665-9221 or info@relisheventsig.com.

If you are interested in learning about sponsorship opportunities, contact the Preservation Foundation of the Lake County Forest Preserves at 847-968-3110.