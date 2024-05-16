Playful Lab mix ready for fun-loving forever family

Donkey is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week May 16, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Donkey says, “I’m here to steal your heart with my adorable antics and affectionate nature. I’m an adult male who is athletic, playful and loves to have a good time. I’m an expert tennis ball chaser and love nothing more than to roll around on my back and get my belly rubbed. I am a friendly boy and I get along well with other dogs.”

This lab mix is about a year and a half old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.