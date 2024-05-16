Gurnee area business’s tobacco license suspended for 2 week

GURNEE – A tobacco and e-cigarette store that received multiple complaints regarding sales to minors has served a two-week tobacco license suspension, police said.

In January, Lake County Sheriff’s detectives conducted compliance checks at stores throughout Lake County that sell tobacco and nicotine products. During the checks, one of the stores that failed the compliance check was Moshi’s Tobacco & Vape, located at 34491 N. Old Walnut Circle in an area near Gurnee, according to a news release.

When detectives spoke to the clerk responsible for selling the tobacco product to an underage child, the clerk lied about her identity and provided detectives with a false name and birth date, police said.

The Lake County Health Department heard sworn testimony regarding the unlawful selling of tobacco at a hearing March 13. After the hearing, the health officer suspended Moshi’s Tobacco & Vape’s tobacco license for the period of April 25 through May 8.

Anyone with knowledge regarding this business or any other business that sells tobacco to minors is encouraged to contact their local police department.