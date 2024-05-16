State senators visit Advocate Health Care hospitals during Nurses Week

State Sen. Dan McConchie joined hospital and nursing leaders at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital to hand out treats and show his appreciation during National Nurses Week. (Photo provided by Advocate Health Care)

BARRINGTON – Advocate Health Care celebrated National Nurses Week on May 6-12. Local elected officials visited hospitals in their districts to thank nurses for their work in the community.

State Sens. Donald DeWitte, R-St. Charles, and Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, joined hospital and nursing leaders at Advocate Sherman Hospital and Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital to hand out treats and show their appreciation. Illinois Senate Republican Leader John Curran’s team also visited Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital with a doughnut truck to treat the nurses.

The visits were just part of National Nurses Week celebrations throughout Advocate Health Care to recognize nurses for their compassion, innovation and excellence. Advocate has more than 11,000 nurses across 11 hospitals and 300 care sites in Illinois.

“This week is dedicated to honoring our nursing professionals and expressing gratitude for the exceptional care they provide all year long,” said Susan Morby, chief nursing officer at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. “It’s wonderful to see local legislators recognize our team’s dedication to helping our community live well.”

“We celebrate the skill, strength and passion our nurses demonstrate when they walk through the doors of the hospital,” said Mary Roesch, chief nursing officer at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. “I’m continually inspired by the work they do and I’m glad to see they’re valued by our community leaders.”

“Our nurses provide compassionate and excellent care every day so it’s nice to take the time to recognize their efforts during Nurses Week,” said Roseanne Niese, chief nursing officer at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. “It’s heartwarming when we receive support from the community we serve, like the treats from our local legislator. We are so grateful.”

At each of the hospitals, local officials or their teams greeted nurses.

“Nurses are the backbone of our health care system, working on the frontlines to provide comfort, healing and support,” McConchie said. “As we honor and celebrate their hard work and dedication this week, we extend our deep appreciation to each and every nurse for their invaluable contributions.”