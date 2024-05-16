Lee given highest honor in Illinois for property assessment

LAKE VILLA – Lake Villa Township assessor Jeffrey Lee recently was awarded the 2024 Marshall Theroux Memorial Award in recognition of his long career in property assessment, contributions to the industry and dedication to community service.

Lee received the award at the Illinois Property Assessment Institute’s 66th annual state conference at the Marriott Hotel in Normal.

The Theroux Award is the highest honor bestowed on a member of the Illinois property assessment industry.

Nominees for the Marshall Theroux Memorial Award are submitted from throughout the state. The winner is determined by the board of directors of the Illinois Property Assessment Institute.

Lee was nominated for the award by more than a dozen colleagues.

“Multiple county and township assessors from around the state were nominated for the Theroux Award,” said Josh Barnett, executive director of the Illinois Property Assessment Institute. “Jeff’s nominations came from a diverse geographic area that included Cook and the collar counties as well as areas downstate. He is known across Illinois as a leader in our field and a mentor to countless assessment professionals. It was our pleasure to bestow the Theroux Award to such a deserving person.”

Lee has more than 40 years of experience in property assessment and holds the CIAO-Specialist advanced designation from the Illinois Property Assessment Institute. Lee has served as Lake Villa Township assessor since 2005. Previously, he was the commercial deputy assessor for Warren Township.

“Jeff takes great strides in providing information to the public and promoting transparency and accuracy. He has maintained a wealth of knowledge on his website and facilitates public information meetings. He finds a way to unite others through a shared goal and purpose,” Chesney Leafblad, Warren Township chief deputy assessor in Lake County, said in a news release.

Lee also serves as an instructor and course developer for the Illinois Property Assessment Institute. He is president of the Lake County Township Assessors Association and is actively involved in his local community through Lions Club and nonprofit organizations.

“Jeff is a positive influence on all parties he encounters and is always seeking higher knowledge and professionalism in our trade,” Antioch Township Assessor Lee Perry said.