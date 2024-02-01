Prom dress collection underway at Mothers Trust Foundation, Zengeler Cleaners

NORTHBROOK – For most area high schools, planning is underway for prom season later this year. This also means all Zengeler Cleaners locations are accepting lovingly worn donations for the annual prom dress collection drive, along with formal wear accessories such as shoes, purses and jewelry.

Zengeler Cleaners partners with Mothers Trust Foundation of Lake Forest to distribute donated items to area students who are otherwise unable to afford to attend their high school proms. MTF volunteers serve as “personal shoppers” who assist students in selecting their dream apparel from a vast selection at the annual “Pop Up Prom Shoppes” – all at no charge.

This year, the Prom Shoppes will be April 13 and 14 at University Center of Lake County. It’s open to Lake County high school students with a valid school ID. The weekend also features educational opportunities, including tours of the campuses of both University Center and College of Lake County.

“The educational component Mothers Trust Foundation has arranged in cooperation with the University Center and CLC make this program truly unique,” Tom Zengeler, president of Zengeler Cleaners, said in a news release. “Students attending the event can learn about continuing education opportunities, potential scholarships and how to apply for financial aid. For students who are not college bound, career counseling is also available during the events. Combined with the opportunity to look your very best at prom, we believe this is the premier event of the season.”

All donated items are cleaned and inspected and repaired as needed by Zengeler Cleaners to make sure the dresses are “prom-ready.” MTF volunteers sort the dresses by size, style and color in advance of the Pop Up Prom Shoppes, assuring the shopping experience is as smooth and easy as possible.

“Support for the dress collection drive from local schools and nonprofit organizations has grown steadily through the years,” Zengeler said. “Even our customers are now involved, many of whom purchase and donate brand-new dresses. It’s great to see so many people come together to help make the dream of prom come true.”

Zengeler Cleaners stores are located in Deerfield, Northfield, Winnetka, Long Grove and Northbrook and there are two locations in Libertyville.