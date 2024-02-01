NorthSide Community Bank to become part of Advia Credit Union

GURNEE – NorthSide Community Bank announced its customers soon will be member-owners of Advia Credit Union as part of Advia’s continued growth in Illinois.

The acquisition brings opportunities to businesses and individuals in the northeastern counties of Illinois and will result in additional area branch locations for customers throughout McHenry County, southeast Wisconsin and Michigan.

“We are very pleased with the transaction and we believe NorthSide Community Bank’s customers, employees, communities and shareholders will all benefit,” Patti Clausen, president and CEO of NorthSide Community Bank, said in a news release. “Advia is well-positioned to competitively meet the financial needs of both our commercial and consumer customers.”

“We are excited to welcome the customers of NorthSide Community Bank as members of Advia Credit Union,” Jeff Fielder, Advia’s president and CEO, said in the release. “At Advia, our mission is to provide financial advantages to those we serve. NorthSide has a very talented team and we are excited to have them join ours – growing stronger together. As an organization, we are dedicated to advancing lives in our communities and look forward to being an even stronger contributor within Illinois through outreach and volunteerism.”

With the acquisition, Advia will serve about 200,000 members with 32 branches in Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan. In Illinois, there will be seven branches – Gurnee, Mundelein, Niles, Riverwoods, Crystal Lake, Cary and Woodstock. In Wisconsin, Advia has six branches including Beloit, Janesville, Williams Bay, Elkhorn and Silver Lake. Advia has 12 branches in West Michigan and seven in Eastern Michigan.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024, strengthens Advia’s position within its service area. Ranked in the top 3% in the nation among credit unions in terms of asset size, Advia will have more than $3 billion in assets and more than 550 employees.

Founded in 1935, Advia has been serving members for almost 90 years.