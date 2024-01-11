Library wine and craft beer event set for February

In this file photo, Jolene Lee and Mona Mustafa, both of Lake Villa, talk next to the bookshelves during the Lake Villa District Library’s “A Night at the Library." This year's event is planned for Feb. 9. (Candace H)

LINDENHURST – Grapes & Growlers: A Night at the Library 2024 is set for 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 9.

The event is sponsored by the Lake Villa District Library Foundation.

There is a $10 cover charge and you must be 21 or older to attend.

Antioch Fine Wine and Liquors will be pouring free samples of wine. Local breweries Harbor Brewing Co. and 9th Hour Brewing will be on hand with a variety of craft beers. Full glasses of wine and beer will be available for a donation of $5 a glass.

There will be free refreshments provided by Antioch Pizza Lindenhurst and Nothing Bundt Cakes Gurnee.

Two-time Grammy-nominated bluesman John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band will perform two sets during the event.

Proceeds from Grapes & Growlers will benefit the library’s summer reading program. The annual initiative focuses on inspiring reading during time off from school and making reading a daily habit. Almost 4,000 children and adults participated in the 2023 program.