Park districts plan cooking class for kids

GURNEE – The Grandwood Park Park District and Wildwood Park District will host a Kid’s Culinary Class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays for children 7 to 12 years old.

The first class is Jan. 16.

Little chefs-in-training will make an exciting new recipe each week. Children will learn practical life skills such as independence and confidence in this fun and delicious class. Make sure kids come hungry as they’ll be enjoying their creations when done.

Note this class is not food-allergy friendly.

Week 1: Cupcake Decorating: Measure, mix, bake and decorate. Kids also will learn the basics of piping frosting.

Week 2: Tortilla Roll-Up: Kids will learn to cut vegetables and make their own sandwich roll-up.

Week 3: Hot Cocoa Bar and Fruit Trifle: Pair hot cocoa with this yummy fruit-filled cold dessert.

Week 4: Pizza: There’s no denying that pizza is the circle of life. Kids will create a personal-sized pizza topped with their choice of veggies and protein.

Week 5: Healthy No-Bake Snacks: Healthy and no bake? Yes, please! Ants on a log, cucumber bites and protein balls coming right up.

Week 6: Spinach Ravioli and French Bread with Oil and Parmesan: For the final class, students will showcase their new cooking skills and are asked to invite up to two guests. Kids will cook, set the table, serve and eat this special meal with their guests.

Sessions run through Feb. 20. Registration closes Jan. 12.

To register, visit https://www.grandwoodpark.net/registration/kids-culinary-class/