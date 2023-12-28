Great Lakes Credit Union, Great Lakes Credit Union Foundation give back all year long

BANNOCKBURN – Great Lakes Credit Union continues to demonstrate that the credit union philosophy of “people helping people” is truly at the heart of its mission.

Each year, GLCU sets a volunteerism goal for empowering local communities and organizations through the giveback efforts of its employees. GLCU’s 2023 goal was 3,000 volunteer hours, which the credit union far exceeded – 201 employees volunteered 3,908 hours at 212 events through the GLCU Foundation for Financial Empowerment’s Great Wave volunteer program and personal volunteer hours.

GLCU’s Foundation for Financial Empowerment, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is the volunteer and charitable arm of the credit union. The Great Wave volunteer program helps empower local communities by engaging in financial education workshops, volunteering and other outreach efforts, including financial literacy programs for youth and teens. In 2023, the foundation facilitated 33 programs, educating 1,200 students on money matters.

GLCU’s Foundation for Financial Empowerment also offers one of the largest HUD-approved housing and financial counseling programs in Illinois and serves both Great Lakes Credit Union members and nonmembers with services spanning Lake, Cook, DuPage, Will and McHenry counties.

The Housing and Financial Counseling Team closed out the fiscal year with 793 unique households served via counseling and education services, making 2023 its strongest fiscal year yet. Most notably, the team prevented or resolved a mortgage default for 169 households, amounting to more than $33 million in community assets saved.

GLCU wrapped up its year by giving away $2,000 to 10 members in its Holiday Giveback promotion, which asked members to complete a form indicating what an extra $200 would mean to them this holiday season.

“We’re thrilled to be able to make the holidays a little brighter for our members. Giving back to members is part of the credit union movement’s ‘people helping people’ philosophy,” Patrick Basler, GLCU chief experience officer, said in a news release. “At GLCU, our members know they can rely on us for whatever financial needs they have and we will work with them to achieve their goals.”

To learn more about GLCU’s outreach programs and the GLCU Foundation for Financial Empowerment, visit www.glcu.org/community and www.glcu.org/foundation.