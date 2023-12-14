Easy-to-love dog wants to enjoy life with forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Maeve says, “Easy to fall in love with is how I am described. I’m a super sweet and loving dog. I love to play and have fun outside. And who doesn’t enjoy a long walk where you get to check everything else, meet people and other dogs? I have such a great time when I get to participate in doggie play groups. After all this, we could then snuggle on the couch together and relax. All I need is a ride home, hopefully with you!”

Some cats and dogs, including Maeve, are part of the “Home for The Holidays,” promotion so her adoption fee is 50% between now and Dec. 31, 2023.

Maeve is about 5 years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt