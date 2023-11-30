Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet Dec. 12

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Dec. 12 at the Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

Cost is $16 for the luncheon. A get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

There will be the installation of new officers, who will be serving for the next two years, and some holiday fun, which no doubt will include singing holiday tunes and end with a drawing for table goodies.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.