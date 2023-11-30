Gentle dog ready for next chapter with loving family

Noah is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo by Erin Quinn for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Noah says, “I may be a little insecure at first, but it is tough when your special person passed away. I am a very sweet and gentle dog, more on the mellow side.

“I get along with dogs and cats and I am pretty easy-going. I enjoy walks and car rides and I’m always ready for a cuddling session. Looking for a gentle soul? I’m waiting for you.”

Noah, a mini Shetland sheepdog, is about 6 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.