Industrial education

GURNEE – The Advanced Technology Center at the College of Lake County was created to strengthen Lake County’s manufacturing workforce. The ATC, located in Gurnee, opened for classes in the fall 2022 semester and provides industry-relevant career pathways.

Two programs are being offered at the ATC: industrial technology and welding and fabrication technology. Both provide students with the opportunity to gain knowledge from faculty with years of experience.

William Garner, of Twin Lakes, Wis., works on carbon arc gouging at the College of Lake County Advanced Technology Center (ATC) on November 18th in Gurnee.

