November 23, 2023
Shaw Local
Industrial education

CLC’s Advanced Technology Center aims to keep students on the cutting edge

By Shaw Local News Network
Moises Garcia, of Round Lake works on his centrifugal pumps lab using a pump system trainer at the College of Lake County Advanced Technology Center (ATC) on November 16th in Gurnee. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network

GURNEE – The Advanced Technology Center at the College of Lake County was created to strengthen Lake County’s manufacturing workforce. The ATC, located in Gurnee, opened for classes in the fall 2022 semester and provides industry-relevant career pathways.

Two programs are being offered at the ATC: industrial technology and welding and fabrication technology. Both provide students with the opportunity to gain knowledge from faculty with years of experience.

William Garner, of Twin Lakes, Wis., works on carbon arc gouging at the College of Lake County Advanced Technology Center (ATC) on November 18th in Gurnee. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network

To learn more, visit www.clcillinois.edu.

College of Lake CountyGurnee
