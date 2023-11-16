Edly-Allen partners with Versiti to host blood drive

ROUND LAKE – State Sen. Mary Edly-Allen is encouraging Lake County residents to donate blood at the Round Lake Area Park District from 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 16.

“Blood donations continue to be essential to the health of people in our community,” said Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville. “There is a critical need for blood donations from healthy individuals, and this event will be a safe and accessible opportunity to help strengthen our blood supply.

The blood drive will be hosted by Versiti and Edly-Allen at the Round Lake Area Park District’s Senior Center, located at 814 Hart Road in Round Lake. Individuals are encouraged to sign up ahead of time; however, walk-ins are welcome as well.

“I’m proud to team up with Versiti once again to provide a safe outlet for people to make a difference,” Edly-Allen said in a news release. “We must meet the needs of our community by working together.”

For more information about this blood drive or to schedule an appointment, visit the Versiti website.