November 16, 2023
Edly-Allen partners with Versiti to host blood drive

Event to take place Nov. 16 at Round Lake Area Park District

By Shaw Local News Network
U.S. Army veteran Harold Walter, of Fox Lake, is presented with a 20-gallon pin by Emily Alanis as he donates blood Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, during, a Versiti Blood Drive at the McHenry VFW Post 4600. Walter, who turns 90 years old this week, has donated over twenty gallons of blood.

ROUND LAKE – State Sen. Mary Edly-Allen is encouraging Lake County residents to donate blood at the Round Lake Area Park District from 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 16.

“Blood donations continue to be essential to the health of people in our community,” said Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville. “There is a critical need for blood donations from healthy individuals, and this event will be a safe and accessible opportunity to help strengthen our blood supply.

The blood drive will be hosted by Versiti and Edly-Allen at the Round Lake Area Park District’s Senior Center, located at 814 Hart Road in Round Lake. Individuals are encouraged to sign up ahead of time; however, walk-ins are welcome as well.

“I’m proud to team up with Versiti once again to provide a safe outlet for people to make a difference,” Edly-Allen said in a news release. “We must meet the needs of our community by working together.”

For more information about this blood drive or to schedule an appointment, visit the Versiti website.

