Deputy Briars serves to make a difference in people’s lives

Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Briars got into law enforcement to help make a difference in a person’s life.

“There’s not a whole lot of jobs that give you that opportunity,” said Briars, who started at the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office in July 2009. He has worked at the office for his entire career in law enforcement.

He noted that every day is different.

“You encounter different situations, different things on a daily basis,” Briars said. “The problem-solving aspect of the job was appealing to me, as well.”

Briars is the public information officer for the sheriff’s office. He also works in community policing, community outreach and as a resource officer for the schools. That includes helping plan National Night Out, an annual event to promote cooperation and unity between law enforcement departments and the communities they serve. The sheriff’s office also talks to area business owners on a regular basis about concerns they might have or training needs.

“We enjoy a supportive community here in the area,” Briars said. “It’s great being able to get out and interact and talk with people. And that helps you get an idea of their concerns and things that they might want addressed. It’s a good way to kind of build that relationship, build that partnership and engage in a good two-way communication. We can provide information to people, and they can provide information to us.”

Last year, the sheriff’s office lauded him for his exemplary performance, including filling in on the Domestic Violence Response Team during the second quarter of the year.

“Briars did an exceptional job serving as the main point of contact for victims of domestic violence in Kendall County,” officials said. “He worked with the other police agencies in the county, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office and Mutual Ground to ensure the victims of domestic violence received the resources available to them.”

“We enjoy a supportive community here in the area. It’s great being able to get out and interact and talk with people.” — Deputy Dan Briars, Kendall County Sheriff's Office

Being able to engage with the community is one of the things Briars likes best about his job.

He has been the office’s public information officer since January 2020, just a couple of months before the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a global pandemic.

He understands the importance of getting information out on a timely basis.

“The public is able to make decisions and do what they need to do based on that information,” Briars said. “And again, it’s about building up that community engagement.”

Briars likes the opportunities that are available as a member of the sheriff’s office.

“And I like the community engagement and community focus that the sheriff’s office definitely strives for,” he said.