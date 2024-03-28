Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Dontrell Young, Oswego, track and field, freshman

Name: Dontrell Young

School: Oswego, freshman

Sport: Track and field

Why he was selected: Young took third in the 400-meter dash in 50.46 seconds and sixth in the 200 in 22.76 seconds, lowering his school record time, at the Illinois Top Times meet.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How do you feel about how you ran at Top Times?

Young: I felt like I could have run better but noting the fact I lost to all upperclassmen I wasn’t so down on myself.

It looks like you’ve broken a ton of school records already. Any record stand out as a big achievement? Are you surprised at all about your success as a freshman?

Young: No, I wouldn’t say I’m surprised that I broke the records because it has been a goal of mine since sixth grade to break those records my freshman year. I’ll say I’m just more happy that I achieved that goal.

How did you get into track?

Young: I’ve been running track since I was 5 years old. I got into track because I was always the fastest kid on my football team so my parents decided they wanted me to run track. I started to run for my great uncle “Coach [Tom] Boatright’s team the Aurora Flyers and I still do today. Both of my parents ran track when they were younger so it was a no brainer to sign up.

Before this year what was your biggest achievement in track?

Young: Before my freshman year of track I would say my biggest achievement in track was placing at nationals my sixth grade year. I got third for the 800-meter dah down in Houston Texas at the AAU Junior Olympics.

What do you like about track?

Young: I like track because it’s an independent sport so you don’t have to rely on anyone but yourself.

Do you play any other sports?

Young: Another sport I play is football and will be playing for Oswego football this upcoming season.

What’s your goals for outdoor season?

Young: Two of my goals for outdoor are to place first at state in the 400-meter dash as a freshman and to drop my 200 time to 21 seconds.

Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

Young: My favorite TV show is “Everybody Hates Chris.”

Do you have a favorite food or meal?

Young: My favorite meal is chicken pasta or seafood boil.