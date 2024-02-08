Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Cooper Corder, Sandwich, wrestling, freshman

Name: Cooper Corder

School: Sandwich, freshman

Sport: Wrestling

Why he was selected: Corder won the 138-pound championship at the Class 1A Sandwich Regional to improve to 29-3 on the season, helping Sandwich win the regional title.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Joshua Welge.

How do you feel you wrestled at regionals?

Corder: I think I wrestled to my full potential at regionals and put up a good fight in the finals.

How would you assess your season so far?

Corder: My season has had its ups and downs with injuries but I have wrestled against some tough opponents and left everything out there on the mat. If I were to put it into one word I would say “perseverance.”

You had tremendous success at the middle school level. What’s the adjustment to high school been like?

Corder: High school has opened my eyes a lot, not just in the opponents you face but the disciplined you need to perform at the varsity level. It was definitely a big step but I have loved every second of it.

How did you get into wrestling?

Corder: I started wrestling when I was very young because of my brother. I went to his practices and would do the moves on the sidelines since I was too young to sign up for the club. He has been a huge role model for me throughout my years in the sport.

Your older brother has obviously been a very successful wrestler, too. What are some of the things you’ve learned from him?

Corder: I have learned many things from my brother on and off the mat, but one thing I will never forget is he told me to work toward whatever it is my goals are. No matter if they are small or large, stupid or meaningful, he told me to follow my passions.

What would you say is your best athletic achievement so far?

Corder: My biggest accomplishment so far would be my two state championships in middle school. I started to take wrestling seriously in fifth grade and worked every hard to accomplish everything I did, but won’t stop the hard work until I’m done wrestling forever.

What are the keys to wrestling well this Saturday and advancing to state?

Corder: I think the key to wrestling well at sectionals this weekend is to trust the work I have put in and have faith in myself, my coaches and my teammates that have helped me out throughout the year. All of the work has been put in, now it is time to show it.