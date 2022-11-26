Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, Nov. 25: Yorkville boys basketball advances to Strombom Tournament final

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 39, Dundee-Crown 31

Jory Boley scored 10 points for the Foxes (2-0), who advanced to play Burlington Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the Strombom Tournament title.

Foxes win tonight 39-31 over Dundee Crown. Jory Boley led the Foxes with 10 points. Total team effort to come back & respond to adversity to move to 2-0. Proud of this group! On to the championship tomorrow vs Burlington Central at 7:30pm.

Newark 64, St. Anne 42

Zach Carlson had 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots, Jake Kruser 13 points, four assists and three steals and Cole Reibel nine points and three steals for Newark.

Rochelle 54, Sandwich 49

Austin Marks 15 points and five rebounds, Evan Gottlieb 12 points, four rebounds and three assists and Owen Sheley 10 points and eight rebounds for Sandwich (0-2).

Christian Life 52, Plano 49

Davione Stamps and AJ Johnson each scored 15 points for Plano (0-2).

Winter Haven (Fal.) 90, Yorkville Christian 41

David Douglas Jr. had 22 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Mustangs (0-3) at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament.

Oswego 70, Downers Grove South 57

The Panthers (1-3) won their final game at the Hoops for Healing Tournament.