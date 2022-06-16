Baseball: Record Newspapers All-Area baseball team

Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area baseball team.
Joey Cecola, Oswego, senior, pitcher: Illinois Springfield commit and all-conference selection led Panthers to first sectional final since 2009. Cecola posted 6-2 record with a 2.10 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 53 1/3 innings. Allowed a combined one run in two postseason starts, both Oswego wins.
Noah Dowler, Oswego East, senior, infielder/pitcher: All-conference pick batted .344 with .871 OPS, 13 doubles, 18 RBIs and 14 runs scored. On the mound, he posted a 3.00 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 39 2/3 innings pitched. Had a .919 fielding percentage with only three errors. Will play collegiately at Waubonsee.
Sean Earwood, Plano, senior, pitcher: All-conference pick batted .341 with .420 on-base percentage had eight doubles, two triples, two homers and 17 RBIs. On the mound, the Reapers’ ace posted a 5-5 record with 66 strikeouts over 42 1/3 innings. Will play collegiately at Waubonsee.
Nate Harris, Yorkville, sophomore, outfielder/pitcher: Harris evolved into Foxes’ best hitter over the last third of the season and grew into a shutdown arm out of the bullpen for the Southwest Prairie Conference champs. Harris hit .412 with 1.196 OPS and 11 doubles, three triples, six homers, 30 RBIs and 35 runs scored, with a .605 average over the last 12 games. On the mound, he posted a 0.447 ERA over 15 2/3 innings.
Michael Hilker, Yorkville, senior, pitcher: Hilker took over as Foxes’ ace and in all but one start, when a 25 mph wind was blowing out, allowed two or fewer earned runs. Hilker, a Wisconsin-Whitewater recruit, posted an 8-1 record with a 1.61 ERA, 0.869 WHIP and 86 strikeouts over 61 innings for SPC champs.
Ashton Izzi, Oswego East, senior, pitcher: Hard-throwing Wichita State recruit pitched to a 3.27 ERA and 69 strikeouts over 30 innings. All-conference selection.
Manny Marin, Plano, senior, shortstop: All-conference pick set single-season school record for most doubles (18), extra-base hits (26) and slugging percentage (.827). Marin, who will play collegiately at Sauk Valley Community College, batted .439 with .827 slugging percentage and 18 doubles, four triples, four homers and 36 RBIs.
Joe Martin, Newark, junior, pitcher: A key part of Newark’s state run in 2021, Martin this season posted a 6-1 record with a 0.57 ERA and 87 strikeouts over just 37 innings. At the plate, he hit .446 with four doubles, two triples, two homers, 32 runs scored and 20 RBIs.
Bryson Mello, Oswego, junior, pitcher: All-conference pick posted a 6-3 record with one save and 2.10 ERA with 47 strikeouts over 57 innings pitched.
Lucas Pasakarnis, Newark, senior, catcher: Elmhurst University commit hit team-high .486 with eight doubles, one triple, two home runs, 33 runs scored and 35 RBIs.
Lorenzo Rios, Yorkville, senior, catcher: Joliet Catholic transfer was a huge addition to the Foxes, becoming a cornerstone of Yorkville’s defense and arguably its most consistent hitter. Rios batted .374 with 1.080 OPS and seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 runs scored.
Owen Ross, Yorkville, senior, shortstop/pitcher: A dangerous bat at the heart of Foxes’ lineup, Ross batted .325 with .966 OPS and led the team with 37 RBIs. Sure-handed shortstop had five doubles, two triples, six homers and 27 runs scored.
Simon Skroch, Yorkville, sophomore, pitcher: Aside from his last outing, left-handed starter grew into high-quality arm for Foxes, giving up more than one earned run only twice. Skroch posted a 7-1 record with a 1.35 ERA, 0.942 WHIP and 77 strikeouts over 52 innings.
Tyler Stack, Oswego, junior, catcher: Xavier recruit posted a .465 on-base percentage with a .298 average, and team-high 25 walks with seven doubles, a triple and 12 RBIs for Oswego team that reached first sectional final since 2009. Catcher for a pitching staff that collectively posted a 2.81 ERA and had a .995 fielding percentage.
Honorable Mention
Mason Accidentale, Plano, senior, infielder/pitcher; Matt Bivens, Yorkville, senior, infielder; Connor Corrigan, Yorkville, senior, infielder; Chase Gerwig, Oswego, senior, infielder/outfielder; Andy Golinski, Sandwich, senior, pitcher/catcher; Joel Johnson, Oswego, senior, outfielder; Jake Kruser, Newark, junior; Trey Lombardo, Yorkville Christian, junior, infielder/pitcher.