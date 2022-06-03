‘I’ve enjoyed every ounce of my time’ After 33 years as teacher, coach and administrator, Plano AD Jim Schmidt retiring

As Jim Schmidt starts his summer, he does so with an unfamiliar feeling.
He’s not planning for a next school year at Plano High School.
For most of Schmidt’s life, the school has been like a second home. A 1984 Plano graduate that will turn 56 in September, he started teaching science at the high school in 1989. He’s worn many hats at the school and in the district – teacher, coach of a wide range of sports and since 2002 Plano’s athletic director.
Now he’s ready for his next pursuit, perhaps a return to coaching, as Schmidt is retiring as athletic director with the conclusion of this, his 33rd year at Plano.
“I think one thing that I always wanted going into a job is knowing that when I left it, I left it for the better,” Schmidt said. “I truly believe it’s one of the better jobs in the area.”
Schmidt rightfully looks back with pride at the facility upgrades Plano’s enjoyed with the support of the district, and its many successes on the field.
Shortly after he started as AD Plano won back-to-back state football championships in 2006 and 2007, ushering in an era of achievements across a wide spectrum of sports. The Plano wrestling team took third in Class 1A in 2014, its boys basketball team won four regional championships, and the girls basketball team won back-to-back regional titles among the successes.
Since Schmidt came aboard as AD, Plano won 13 conference championships across the board, with a 76% participation rate in athletics and varsity teams’ team GPA at consistently 3.0 or higher.
“That’s what we’re in this business for, is the experience for the kids,” Schmidt said, “the relationships with coaches, administrative assistants and the ADs I work with. I went to the last conference meeting on [Wednesday] and it was bittersweet. I’m going to miss those guys. I just haven’t realized I am really done.”
He’ll also miss the Plano Christmas Classic, one of the most revered events of its kind, which celebrated its 58th event last season.
“That’s kind of been my baby,” Schmidt said. “I look forward to it every year. Hopefully I’ll still help out if they need help.”
Schmidt had open-heart surgery right before the 2015 Classic. While technically that didn’t have a lot to do with his decision to step away as AD, it did reinforce to him that life is short.
“You can’t just be on the grind all the time. You have to give something back and have time,” Schmidt said. “I’ve enjoyed every ounce of my time as an AD and will miss a lot of things, but it will be nice if I don’t want to do certain things that I don’t have to.”
He still, though, has the itch to coach.
Plano’s head baseball coach from 1994-2007 and football defensive coordinator from 1994-2001 in addition to coaching junior high track and basketball, Schmidt still coaches his 13-year-old son’s travel baseball team. The winningest coach in Plano baseball history, he led the Reapers to their only two regional titles.
“I kind of miss coaching,” he said. “Once I got to my full retirement I knew it was time to give more time to my family and just relax a little bit and have a full-time schedule. There are times as AD you are working 60 hours a week. That takes a toll on you.”