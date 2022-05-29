May 29, 2022
High school sports roundup for Saturday, May 28: Oswego baseball upsets Naperville Central, wins first regional title since 2009

By Joshua Welge

BASEBALL

Oswego 5, Naperville Central 3

Cade Duffin homered and drove in two runs, Trey Hernandez went 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI and Eddie Scaccia struck out four in 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief as the 10th-seeded Panthers knocked off the second-seeded Redhawks in the Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional final.

It is Oswego’s first regional title since 2009.

Bryson Mello struck out five in 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits. Oswego advances to play sixth-seeded Downers Grove South, who upset third-seeded Hinsdale Central, in Thursday’s sectional semifinal at Romeoville.

Benet 14, Plano 1

Eric Perez had two hits, including a double, for the Reapers (13-21) in the Class 3A Kaneland Regional semifinal.