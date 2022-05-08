High school sports roundup for Saturday, May 7: Yorkville baseball throws combined one-hitter, finishes off sweep of Oswego East

BASEBALL
Yorkville 2, Oswego East 1
LeBaron Lee struck out eight over five scoreless no-hit innings, combining with Ben Hixon and Owen Ross on a one-hitter as the Foxes (22-3, 7-2) completed a three-game sweep. At the plate Connor Corrigan had two hits, including a double. Ross struck out the side in his one inning to finish it off.
Newark 11, Sandwich 9
Lucas Pasakarnis was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Tegan Kruser 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Newark. Hunter Pavia was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for Sandwich, which scored two runs in the six and three in the seventh to nearly rally for the win.
Plano 6, Gardner South Wilmington 4
Manny Marin had three hits including a double and two RBIs, Luca Schoensee and Sean Earwood each had doubles and Kaden Aguirre had a triple and was the winning pitcher in relief for the Reapers (8-17).
SOFTBALL
Newark 6, Sandwich 5
Taylor Kruser’s squeeze bunt scored pinch runner Stephanie Snyder for a Newark walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh after Sandwich scored four runs in the top of the seventh with Aubrey Cyr’s tying three-run homer. Danica Peshia and Peyton Wohead both hit two-run homers for the Norsemen.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Sandwich
Sandwich placed third at the 14-team Genoa-Kingston Invite. Sandwich’s Johnny Rizzuto won the 400 (53.66 seconds), Max Cryer won the 800 (2:12) and Rizzuto, Cryer, Dayton Beatty and Wyatt Miller won the 4x800 relay (8:35.01).
Yorkville Christian
The Mustangs competed at the 45th Annual Mooseheart Relays. Jeremy Loomis was second in the 300 hurdles with a school record time of 49.61 seconds, Braulio Flores was second in the long jump (5.12 meters) and fourth in the 400 (55.72) and the 4x400 relay team of Tiras Lombardo, Loomis, Luke Franklin and Flores took third (3:59.51).
Newark
The Norsemen competed at the Mooseheart Relays. Grandon Mitchell was third in the 300 hurdles (50.25) and fourth in the long jump (5.00 meters). Logan Pasakarnis was third in the 800 in a school record 2:10.06 and fifth in the 400 in 56.16.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Newark
The Norsemen competed at the Moosheart Relays. Newark’s Megan Williams won the 100 hurdles (15.84) and long jump (5.06 meters), Kiara Wesseh was first in the 100 (13.03), second in the 100 hurdles (16.42) and first in the high jump (1.63 meters), the 4x200 relay team of Addison Ness, Lindsey Hatteberg, Williams and Wesseh placed first in a new school record of 1:48.23 and the 4x100 relay team took first in 54.98.