Understanding Challenges Faced by Chambers of Commerce

Chambers of commerce are facing many struggles in today’s world. A recent survey completed by chamber executives and staff from around the country offers an idea of what these challenges entail.

Housing shortages. Workforce challenges. Inflation. Business closures. Political tension. Economic instability. Rising costs. Lack of transportation. Tourism seasonality. Community negativity. Competing local interests. Long-term infrastructure disruptions and local government issues. Chambers like the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce get looked at like they are supposed to fix all of it.

When the local economy is struggling, the Chamber feels it.

When the community is divided, the Chamber feels it.

When outside conditions get worse, Chamber expectations go up, not down.

Meanwhile, some of the loudest critics are the ones contributing the least to the solution.

The troll in the comment section.

The person who thinks every new housing idea is a threat.

The local voice who wants growth, but not near them or only the businesses that they want to see come to town.

The person angry at the Chamber for things they don’t control, things the city, the schools, or the park district controls.

The city staff or council members who want participation but do not fully value the Chamber.

Chamber professionals absorb frustration from all directions. They advocate for Chamber members and for the community. The Chamber participates in community functions and serves on several boards and committees, and staff take the trials and tribulations home with them. It is their community also—where they have raised or are raising their families. A community they have given their heart and soul to.

Next time you get upset, go talk to the Chamber. They might be able to help direct you to who can handle an issue, be an advocate for you, and get you the correct information.

The Chamber works for its members and its community. Let’s give them some grace and help understand what they can and can’t do.

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce

25 E Jackson St

Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: 630-554-3505

http://www.oswegochamber.org/