Recurring Events Help Communities Thrive

If you are a creature of habit and organization, you may daydream about a more spontaneous, less-structured life. But in reality, most of us do actually thrive on routine. That’s why recurring events, when done well, can be so valuable for engagement and retention in communities of all sizes.

The benefits of recurring community events are many. They become memorable and people will start asking months in advance when they can buy tickets or when information will come out about a beloved community event.

Special recurring events are important and necessary for communities to thrive. Every small town needs at least one. These get-togethers are like family reunions when we run into people we haven’t seen since last year’s event. We may meet new people or discover a new business that we didn’t know existed.

Community events also help create awareness—they bring people downtown to shop and learn about all the services and opportunities that are available in our town. Business owners need this extra marketing, and by having people come to their business to get a cookie or other type of treat they are given the chance to showcase their business and offer great customer service.

Communities that offer a variety of fun events that are geared toward children, families, and adults are communities that are engaged and thriving. It is amazing to see people in our communities participating in a scavenger hunt, getting treats for the kids at Halloween and Easter, and participating in an annual family tradition for an event like the Cookie Walk. Many people have an event that they do EVERY year as a family. This may have started when they were young and now they are bringing their children and grandchildren to these beloved family events.

Please support the businesses that participate, and sponsor your community events—they are creating memories for you and your family and are offering many activities in our town.

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce

25 E Jackson St

Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: 630-554-3505

http://www.oswegochamber.org/