5 Genius Ways AI Can Stretch Your Existing Content

If you’ve dabbled with Artificial Intelligence (AI), you may have found ways to cut your time doing administrative tasks, but what else can you use it for? It can actually assist with your advertising, including writing content and posting it online. Here are five creative ideas:

Turn along article into shorter content: Feed your existing blogs and newsletters into an AI tool to extract highlights, tips, or quotes to create social media posts. Have it rewrite the same message in multiple tones –professional, humorous, or casual, or tailor it to different platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn or Facebook. Transform video or podcast transcripts into written content: AI transcription tools can convert spoken content into text. Use a language model to turn that transcript into blog posts, newsletters, or Q&A articles. Convert a video transcript into a “Top 5 Takeaways” post. Create content for different audiences from one source: Take a blog post and ask AI to adapt it for different personas (new members, loyal/engaged members or industry partners). Using one topic, create a beginner’s guide, a technical breakdown, and a “pitch” version for press releases. Build an email series from a single piece: Take a detailed guide or blog post and ask AI to break it into a 5-part email series complete with subject lines and value-focused messaging. Include AI-generated teaser lines or questions at the end of each email to boost open-and-click rates. Reimagine content as interactive tools or experiences: Use AI to turn tips, FAQs or how-to guides into interactive quizzes, calculators, or scripts that educate and engage users. For example, you could turn a skincare routine blog into a “What’s Your Skin Type?” quiz.

There is so much you can do,including having AI write professional responses to tough online comments or create flyers from information you uploaded. Make sure you check spelling and that the content is correct.

