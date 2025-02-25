Signs That It’s Time to Replace Your Windows

Your windows play an important role in your home’s comfort, energy efficiency, and overall aesthetic. Over time, however, they can wear out, leading to issues that not only affect your home’s appearance but also your energy bills and security. Recognizing the signs that it’s time for a window replacement can help you avoid costly inefficiencies and maintain a comfortable living environment.

One of the most noticeable signs of failing windows is a rise in energy bills. If you find your heating or cooling costs increasing despite consistent energy use, drafty windows could be the culprit. Drafts and air leaks are clear indicators that your windows are no longer effectively sealing out the elements.

Another sign of window failure is condensation between the panes. This usually means the seal has broken, allowing moisture to enter and reducing the window’s ability to insulate. If your windows are difficult to open or close, it may be due to worn-out mechanisms, warped frames, or balance issues, all of which signal the need for replacement.

Visible damage or cracks in the glass or window frame are also strong indicators that a replacement is necessary. Structural damage can compromise safety, energy efficiency, and curb appeal. Interior fading of furniture and flooring near windows is another sign that UV rays are penetrating too easily, which modern energy-efficient windows can help prevent.

If you’re considering window replacement, Carmody Constructioninvites you to visit their booth at the “Back to Business” Expo in Oswego on Saturday, February 22, 2025. The event will be held at the Oswego High School Fieldhouse from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is FREE to the public.

This is a great opportunity to learn more about window replacement options and speak with the experts at Carmody Construction about your home improvement needs. Don’t miss this chance to connect with local businesses and find solutions that work for you!

