Cool Summer Vacation Destinations To Beat The Heat

Are you seeking an escape from the dog days of summer? Beat the heat with a vacation to one of these cool destinations:

1. Ireland

Ireland is known for its cloudy, rainy, moody weather, so shoot for the Emerald Isle if you’re hoping for a break from the sizzling sun. But where to go exactly? Dublin is a great place to start. In this walkable city you will find Guinness Storehouse, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Dublin Castle, and more. Cool off with a beverage at The Brazen Head, Ireland’s oldest pub.

2. Iceland

Iceland maintains a nice chill throughout the year, with average July temperatures in the southern part of the country ranging from 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. The cooler days will lend themselves well to taking a dip in Iceland’s famed Blue Lagoon, a must-visit geothermal spa that ranks among the country’s top tourist attractions.

3. Chile

High temperatures average in the mid-60s during June, July, and August on Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui, a territory of Chile. While there, check out the statues — called moai — that dot the island and were carved by the Indigenous Rapa Nui people.

4. Canada

Summers in the East Coast province are short and pleasantly chilly, with July highs in the capital, St. Johns, rarely exceeding 69 degrees. The island of Newfoundland and the mainland of Labrador are especially known for being two of the best places to go whale watching in Canada.

5. Alaska

For those chasing a milder summer, head to Denali National Park in Alaska, where temperatures peak around 66 degrees in July, the warmest month. The park, which spans six million acres, is known for its mountain view scenery and wildlife, including moose, caribou, sheep, wolves, and bears.

If you’re looking to escape the summer heat, call the travel experts at Oswego Travel to help plan the cool, relaxing getaway you’re hoping for.

For more information, please contact:

Oswego Travel : (630) 554-3777 : oswegotravel.com