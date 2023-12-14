Protect Your Pipes From Freezing This Winter

Frozen pipes can lead to costly damage inside your home. Fortunately, there are several things you can do to protect your plumbing system from becoming problematic during the cold winter months.

Remove garden hoses from outdoor faucets.



On windy days, check for basement drafts. “If you detect any drafts, be sure to seal them up,” advises Ned Norquist, General Manager of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in Yorkville. “If it gets really cold outside, the wind can rush past the pipes, extracting heat and freezing the pipes.”



If you have plumbing lines affixed to an outside foundational wall, insulate the pipes. If they’re already insulated, make sure the insulation is still properly attached. “Foam rubber works well as an insulator, along with insulating pipe covers from a big box store,” added Norquist.



Open cabinet doors in a finished basement so the heated air can keep the pipes warm, especially if you’ll be away from home for an extended time.



If you have a frozen pipe that bursts, Norquist says to shut off the water at the main valve as soon as possible. Then call a plumber.

“There are devices that can be installed after the water meter that sense abnormal water flow and shut off the water automatically,” said Norquist. “This is a great solution for homeowners who travel throughout the winter or who snowbird in a warmer climate. It’s also great for anyone who wants to minimize the risk of damage to their home, especially if a pipe bursts in the middle of the night.”

Some devices use Z Wave technology, which is similar to a cell signal - if the power is shut off due to a storm, the device will still function. This type of monitoring system should be installed by an experienced plumber.

For more information about protecting pipes from freezing, or about a device that can shut off your water automatically, please contact:

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

1203 Deer St.

Yorkville, IL 60560

Phone: 630-553-8700

www.benjaminfranklinplumbing.com/yorkville

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing sponsored 2023