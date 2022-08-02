Fall sponsorship opportunities in the chamber

The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce hosts many events throughout the year and with those come opportunities to sponsor and promote your business through an event or service we provide. Below are several upcoming sponsorship opportunities:

1. Spirits on the Farm

The annual late summer event combines music and craft distilleries. This year’s Spirits on the Farm is set for Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 State Rt. 71, Yorkville. For more information, visit www.spiritsotf.com .

2. Fox Fall Fest

Hosted by the Oswego Downtown Association, this annual event brings thousands of people to the beautiful downtown for kid’s activities, a handcrafted and antique market, and more. This year’s Fox Fall Fest will be held on Sept. 18, and sponsorship opportunities will be released soon.

3. Healthy Driven Fraidycat 5k, Ghost Run 8k, & Meow Mile

This 12th annual fall event presented by the Chamber and Edward-Elmhurst Health heads back into town on Oct. 30, with plenty of promotional opportunities. For more information on this event go to www.fraidycat5k.com .

4. Christmas Walk

The annual Christmas Walk kicking off the holiday season is set for Friday, Dec. 2, in downtown Oswego, and the Chamber will again be offering opportunities to promote your business to attendees, such as the smores pits or handing out a hot beverage. Details regarding that will be coming out soon.

5. Hometown Expo

Looking ahead to 2023, the Oswego Hometown Expo will return on Feb. 25, this year at the Oswego High School Fieldhouse. During the popular expo, business and community organizations will have the opportunity to promote their products and services.

For information on the chamber and events, visit www.oswegochamber.org , email info@oswegochamber.org, call 630-554-3505 or stop by the office at 73 W. Van Buren St., Oswego.

