Waubonsee Voices: Tips to make technology work for you in the new academic year

As an adjunct faculty member in the Adult Education Department at Waubonsee, I’ve seen firsthand how technology can improve the learning process for students. When used correctly, technology can assist educators in engaging students, customizing lessons and providing access to otherwise unavailable resources. With the academic year quickly approaching, I’d like to offer some tips that can benefit students and instructors.

Start small and gradual - Begin with simple and user-friendly technology tools. Don't feel pressured to use every available technology at once. Start with one or two tools that you feel comfortable with, and gradually expand your use as you become more confident.

Learn how technology can help you become more engaged - If you are an educator, technology can be used to make learning more engaging and interactive for students. This could involve using platforms like Nearpod or Kahoot that can create interactive quizzes and polls that add an element of gamification to the learning process. If you are a student, learning how to best utilize tools can help you stay organized and keep track of your weekly assignments.

Collaborate with peers - Work collaboratively with your coworkers, peers or friends to share best practices, troubleshoot challenges and discover creative ways to integrate technology effectively.

Accessibility for all - Technology has made the world accessible to all. Students should feel empowered to request captions and transcripts for videos, use screen-reader compatible materials, and dyslexia-friendly fonts and formatting from your instructor, if needed. Instructors should always make accessibility a top priority.

Reach out to tech mentors - Many students are comfortable with technology and can help their peers and teachers with troubleshooting and explaining how to use certain tools. Seek assistance from these tech-savvy students, friends or peers.

Attend technology workshops - Attend technology workshops and training sessions offered at your organization or seek external sources. These workshops can enhance your tech skills and help you integrate technology effectively into your life and work.

Be patient and persistent - It takes time to learn how to use technology effectively in the classroom. Don't be afraid to experiment and make mistakes.

Remember, it’s okay to take small steps with technology implementation. Embrace a growth mindset and be open to learning. Experiment, explore and have fun in the process. Happy learning and teaching!

• Evelyn Cassano is adjunct faculty – Adult and Workforce Education at Waubonsee Community College.