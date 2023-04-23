Waubonsee Voices: The vital role of community colleges to our economy and society

April is National Community College Month, a time when we celebrate the positive impact community colleges have on our community and economy. As an Instructor of Business at Waubonsee and having previously taught for over 10 years at community colleges in Illinois, I often analyze community colleges’ significant role in our community and economy. I am also grateful for how several community colleges have played a large part in my personal story and career.

With help from a local community college, my mother completed her degree. She lost her father when she was young and could not afford to go to a four-year degree institution. She worked while studying at the community college and finished her bachelor’s degree, all while raising four children. She became a teacher and, years later, a principal, for 35 years, all because of her early investment as a community college student. I am so thankful my mother could complete her associate degree. Otherwise, she would not have reached her career goals of becoming a great teacher and principal.

As a faculty member, I benefit from working at a community college because it helps support my family. My son took many classes at a community college, saving our family thousands of dollars. My daughter will take two classes this summer before graduating high school. Doing so will help her have some general education credit and finish her degree faster.

Community colleges in Illinois provide stable employment opportunities that nurture a prosperous economy. For example, Illinois community colleges are responsible for an extra $500 million in spending on top of wages and salaries, for a total of $1.8 billion in operating expenses. In fiscal year 2020, the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) Annual Report projected that Illinois community colleges would have a cumulative economic impact of $3.5 billion and 43,316 jobs on the state’s economy.

Community colleges strengthen our regional economy by working closely with entrepreneurs, helping them start and grow their businesses, while offering training and assistance giving local citizens the knowledge and abilities they need to begin successful enterprises. Entrepreneurs get help in business planning, marketing, and finance. According to the ICCB report (2021), an average of 9,800 firms collaborated with Illinois community colleges.

Most community colleges offer a wide range of certificates that help increase earnings for workers, courses specifically tailored to meet the needs and interests of their community. They benefit the local workforce by helping students get the education and training they need to prepare for careers, reducing unemployment and filling jobs that contribute to economic stability.

Community colleges are dedicated to developing, promoting and expanding workforce training options, in addition to helping underrepresented groups find successful employment. For example, colleges in Illinois are committed to programs like the Workforce Equity Initiative supporting minorities in finding successful careers.

Many colleges have adopted transfer agreements to make it easier for students to move credits across institutions and advance their education. Students finish high school and need help figuring out what to study, they need to see the excellent value in investing in a degree. Counselors and advisors are among the many resources available to help students establish goals and stay on track while completing their degree. Students can start earning money after they complete their associate degree. Some find it easier and faster than a bachelor’s degree. In comparison, other students feel more motivated to pursue a higher degree after completing their associate degree. Community colleges foster a belonging experience that retains students and encourages them to pursue higher education.

As an instructor, I ask parents to encourage their children to further their education because education is ownership. Community college should be your first choice because of the affordable education, benefits and personalized experience it provides.

• Dr. Nour Al Naber is an instructor of Business at Waubonsee Community College.