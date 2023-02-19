Waubonsee Voices: A Black leader you should know

As we celebrate Black History Month, many influential Black leaders come to mind, such as Maya Angelou, Malcolm X, Harriet Jacobs, Katherine Johnson and Mamie Till. And though the list goes on and on of all the men and women in the Black community who have had a profound impact on society, there is one name that will always stand out to me above the rest: Rebecca Gant. Many may say, “Well, I’ve never heard of Rebecca Gant,” so let me introduce you to her.

Rebecca Gant was a Black woman who came to Illinois from Laurel, Mississippi, with her family (mother, siblings, husband and children) in pursuit of a better life. After arriving in Joliet and taking some time to care for her family, Rebecca landed a job at Sunny Hill Nursing Home, where she worked as a cook until the age of 62. When Rebecca retired, she had prepared over one million meals for the patients and staff at Sunny Hill.

Rebecca’s passion for cooking and love for others transformed the mother of nine into a community philanthropist. Throughout the years, Rebecca became a surrogate mom to many and fed countless individuals within her community from the small kitchen in her humble home. Her home had an open-door policy. All meals were free, and all were welcome to dine in. Rebecca was always willing to break bread with anyone she met. It was common to see strangers cozied up in her home with a place to sleep and a good meal.

There is a story told by her children of the time when their father brought home a stranger for Rebecca to serve a hot meal to. She graciously accepted the stranger and welcomed him into her home. She was always concerned about the welfare of others. While not rich in money, Rebecca was rich in love. She opened her home to those in need, always willing to share her love, words of wisdom, and so much more.

Rebecca was a leader within her community, always willing to share her knowledge and wisdom with anyone who would hear. People knew her as a helping hand to guide the younger generations, as well as the older generations, to reach their full potential. Throughout her community, Rebecca was affectionally called “Mama,” “Maw,” “Grandma,” “Beck,” “Mo,” or “Ms. Gant.” Whatever name she went by, one thing was true: Rebecca was well-respected in the community and her church. Her reputation and gift went before her for all to see.

I am proud to share that my “shero, cheerleader and great-grandmother,” Rebecca Gant, is one of the Black leaders I admire and has inspired me to be the best version of myself. The highest level of education that my great-grandmother received was a third-grade education, and yet she taught me the importance of having a ‘documented’ education to be able to survive in today’s society. Her love of people and her examples of being there for those in need inspired me to pursue a helping career (mental health counselor).

Working in mental health and higher education allows me to help students reach their full potential in all areas of their lives (academics, career, physical and psychological well-being). My passion for helping others makes me excited about my role at Waubonsee Community College. At Waubonsee, I can work with students holistically and be their cheerleader when they cross the finish line of their personal and professional goals. I am grateful to have had such a role model in my great-grandmother. She has fundamentally shaped my understanding of the necessity of being there for those who are hurting and in need. At the time of Rebecca’s death, May 19, 2006, she was the matriarch of six generations.

• Dr. Tracy Metcalf is a counselor at Waubonsee Community College.