Waubonsee Voices: Mission accomplished class of 2022

Here at Waubonsee, the spring semester has come to an end. To every student who has successfully completed all their coursework or has graduated and is now moving on to the next chapter in their lives, I want to sincerely congratulate you on your accomplishment; mission accomplished, you did it!

Although it has already been two years since I began my journey at Waubonsee, I still cannot believe how quickly time has passed. Toward the end of my first year at Waubonsee, I was lucky enough to be elected Student Senate President. I can confidently say that deciding to run for this position has been one of the best decisions.

Being elected Student Senate President has allowed me to explore public service and government. In this role, I have been able to work with a group of highly talented and diverse individuals. The Student Senators come from a wide range of backgrounds, each offering a unique perspective. Although diversity is clear to see in student government, it is also reflective of the community it serves: the student body of Waubonsee Community College. I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to learn and work alongside a diverse group of people at Waubonsee who care about various issues.

Two events that I am incredibly proud that my fellow Student Senators introduced at Waubonsee were the Constitution Day Event and the Gift Packaging Drive for area families in need. It was fascinating to see how many people attended the Constitution Day Event and how genuinely interested students were in gaining a greater understanding of their constitutional rights and how voting works. In partnership with the Salvation Army, the Gift Packaging Drive allowed students to help families in need during the holidays. It also gave students at Waubonsee a greater awareness of the diverse range of economic statuses of families residing in our district. In both instances, the Student Senators created something based on a need to discover, share knowledge, or embrace diversity in the community.

Whether in my classes or at the many events hosted by Student Life, diversity is among the best words one can use to describe what makes Waubonsee Community College so incredible. Just like the members of the Student Senate reflect the diversity that is present in the student body, every member of the Waubonsee community is representative of the various communities that reside in District 516.

I’m a firsthand example of how Waubonsee’s updated mission statement has changed my life. The experiences I’ve gained at the college have allowed me to discover and explore my passions, share knowledge, and embrace diversity. Additionally, Waubonsee made the idea of transferring to a baccalaureate degree-granting university obtainable and realistic for me. I can confidently say the education I received at Waubonsee has prepared me immensely for my future educational career.

As a fellow graduate of the Class of 2022, I will graduate with an Associate of Arts in Economics from Waubonsee Community College. After that I plan to begin courses at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign as a junior. My goal is to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Strategic Business Development and Entrepreneurship.

I truly believe Waubonsee is a place for everyone. Over the course of my time at a Waubonsee, I have not met one student who has felt that Waubonsee was not helping them achieve their goals. I cannot express how proud I am of my fellow classmates. I wish the Class of 2022 the very best. I know we will all succeed in our future endeavors.

• Elias Tamer is the 2021-22 Waubonsee Community College Student Senate President and a 2022 Waubonsee Community College graduate