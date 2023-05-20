Letter: Big price disparity

To the Editor:

On May 4, all six gas stations in Yorkville had their price set at $4.29 a gallon according to gas price-monitoring apps Gas Buddy and the Yellow Pages. On the same day, there were five gas stations in Oswego selling gas from $3.77 to 3.79 a gallon, approximately a 50-cent difference per gallon. In Plano, gas was selling between $3.73 and $3.78 a gallon at three stations.

This is not the first time a big price disparity has occurred between Yorkville and neighboring towns.

If you have an issue with Yorkville gas prices like I do, please call the Illinois Attorney General’s Office (217-782-1090) or go to their website: illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/File-A-Complaint/ and file a complaint.

Patrick Paul McNamara

Yorkville